KFC confirms end of an era

KFC has confirmed it is quietly eliminating its popular Krusher shake range.

Rumours have abounded on social media for months about the demise of the popular shake, though the fast food giant has appeared to stay mostly silent when asked by fans online if the rumours were true.

The only response on KFC's Facebook page was from John in customer service, who said the store had stopped selling krushers in many locations for a "number of reasons, such as maintenance costs."

Employees at a number of Brisbane KFC restaurants have simply told customers the Krusher machines were broken over the previous few months, with no timeline given to employees by the head office as to when they would be fixed.

A KFC spokeswoman declined to comment on whether the broken machines and the phasing out of the drinks were related.

She confirmed the krushers were being phased out in favour of the fast food chain's newer frozen drink range.

"We know we have a small but loyal following for Krushers, but with the increasing popularity of our delicious frozen beverage range, we've made the difficult decision to phase out Krushers and give the majority of our customers that brain-freeze they've been seeking," she said.

The spokeswoman did not answer other questions about the phasing out of the drinks.

The Golden Gaytime Krusher is still on the menu of many Brisbane KFC outlets although they are no longer available at some of those stores.

Described on the KFC Australia web site as "a creamy blend of crushed ice with chunky, chewy real bitz (sic) with a delicious Golden Gaytime flavour," it is still being promoted on both in-store advertising and the company web site, with no mention of the popular shakes being discontinued.

Many KFC staff members were still uncertain about what was happening with the popular drink themselves, only suspecting their demise because of the phrase "RIP Krushers" floating around in social media forums.

Two different petitions, one titled "Bring back the Krushers at KFC" and "Bring back KFC Krushers" have also been started on change.org.

The low-key phasing out of the krusher range is a far cry from when they were introduced in Australia in 2009, backed by a $2 million advertising campaign.

Original flavours included Golden Gaytime, Chocolate Cornetto and Kookies and Kreme with other variants over the years including a lamington krusher in 2017.