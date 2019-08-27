Key Employment lay down challenge to other businesses

LOCAL organisation Key Employment has issued a challenge to other local businesses encouraging them to sign up for Coffs Harbour’s Running Festival on Sunday, September 8.

Key Employment plans to have a contingent of over 100 in the event again this year, made up of staff, family, friends and clients and is urging other Coffs Coast businesses to join in the fun.

Business development manager Adam Wood said everyone within the organisation looks forward to the Running Festival every year.

“Key Employment is once again proud to sponsor the 3km Fun Run/Walk,” Wood said.

“The event as a whole is a must for any person on the Coffs Coast.

“Enjoying the beautiful surrounds while exercising, it doesn’t get much better.”

Key Employment has been a major sponsor of the Running Festival since its inception in 2011, and in 2018 entered a record number of 110 participants.

Some of the Key Employment team are using the event as a chance to kickstart a fitness campaign, others have been training hard for their nominated event, while for many it is a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the atmosphere of the day with family and friends.

Whatever the reason, the event offers something for all ages and abilities and is a great excuse to get outside and do something healthy and active in the local community.

Other local groups already signed up and ready to toe the start line at the Running Festival include Genesis Fitness, Bendigo Bank, Faircloth & Reynolds and Southern Cross University.

Expect to see each of these groups proudly dressed in their team branded active wear on the day.

So far entries have come in from the ACT, Mackay, and a large contingent making their way from the New England region.

Some entrants are as young as three whilst others will be tackling the course well into their seventies.

Whether you’re a serious runner, casual jogger or first-timer, don’t miss your chance to be part of one of Coffs Harbour’s favourite sporting event, the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival on September 8.

For more information and to enter go to villagesports.com.au