Kevvie: This is my hardest decision yet

Kevin Walters has claimed the appointment of the new Maroons State of Origin captain is the biggest call of his coaching career as opinions clash over the new leader.

With Greg Inglis retired Daly Cherry-Evans was the strong favourite to replace him but many former greats have other ideas.

"It is a big decision myself, the selectors and the Queensland Rugby League board will make,'' Walters said on Queenslanders Only.

"This is my fourth year of Origin coaching and I believe this is the biggest call I have to make in my tenure as Maroons coach is getting that captain right and there are some great options out there for us.

"If we get it wrong there could be some strong ramifications. I don't want to do that. If we get it right it will put us in a good position to win the series.''

Walters has nominated Cherry-Evans, Jake Friend and Michael Morgan as his front-line candidates.

Test coach Mal Meninga likes the experienced Matt Gillett who may not be the biggest talker of the front-line options but leads by example.

Mal Meninga reckons Matt Gillett (right) is the man to replace Greg Inglis (left) as Maroons captain. Picture: Peter Wallis

Morgan believes experienced forward Josh McGuire, who has given the Cowboys pack the injection of aggression they were craving, should also be in the reckoning.

Former Queensland forward Billy Moore - who originally picked Matt Scott before leaving him out of the team based on form - believes reformed rough diamond Cameron Munster, a fearless competitor who lifts a gear in Origin, is the man.

"I look at Cameron Munster at 24. I want to draw a huge bow but at 21 Wally Lewis was given the Queensland captaincy and in that team you had a player Rod Morris who had played for Australia for four years before that game and they gave the captaincy to a young bloke," he said.

"He was a precocious quite confident young bloke. Cameron Munster is 24 and while he has not played for Australia he has been sitting behind Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk and with a c beside his name he could take it to the next level.''