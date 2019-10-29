Menu
Georgia Emmanuel at the charity bowls day in her mother Kerry's honour on Sunday.
Kerry’s ‘CanDo’ attitude shared on the greens in Sawtell

Matt Deans
29th Oct 2019 4:30 PM
AS A driving force behind CanDo, the late Kerry Hines has been honoured for her years of community service.

The much-loved real estate principal, former councillor and community servant, who recently lost her own battle to cancer, has had a charity bowls day named in her honour.

Julie Jardine of the Cando Cancer Trust said the Kerry Hines Memorial Bowls Day at Sawtell Bowling Club raised $6500 for the local cancer trust.

"Kerry was the Patron of the Sawtell Lady Bowlers and a long standing committee member for CanDo," Julie said.

"Over 120 bowlers and non bowlers turned out for a day on the greens to raise money for CanDo in Kerry's name.

The money raised on Sunday will help at least 10 local cancer patients to pay household bills.

"Players wore pink to honour Kerry and support her worthy cause," she said. 

Members of The Harbour Club will this Friday raise further funds for CanDo as London Bombing survivor Gill Hicks serves as The Advocate's special guest at C.ex Coffs.

To make a donation to the local cancer trust click here. 

 

Craig and Deb Budden at the Kerry Hines Memorial Bowls Day.
