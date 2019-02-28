Menu
Kerri-Anne Kennerley and her husband John Kennerley at the 59th Annual Logie Awards. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images
TV

Kerri-Anne heartbreak as husband dies

28th Feb 2019 9:58 AM | Updated: 10:21 AM

KERRI-Anne Kennerley's husband John has died aged 78.

The TV presenter made the announcement this morning on Instagram where she shared a photo from their wedding day.

"It's with a heavy heart and awful sadness that I let you know that my beautiful husband John passed away last night," Kerri-Anne wrote.

"As you all know, John has faced some tremendous challenges over the past few years and with each he has been extraordinarily brave and determined to overcome those hurdles and live a normal life.

"I want to thank everyone at St Vincent's Hospital for the beautiful care they have provided to John in his last days.

"John passed away peacefully with his son Simon and me by his side.

"John, you were the love of my life," she wrote.

Kerri-Anne and John had been married for 35 years. John was left a quadriplegic after a freak fall in 2016 when he slipped off a balcony at a golf resort in Coffs Harbour.

After the accident, John was in a coma and when he awoke he was unable to move or speak.


After eight months of extensive rehab in hospital, John eventually regained the ability to talk and returned home to be with Kerri-Anne.

"It's not like other health issues when you are sick, and you get diagnosed and you are treated, you have a horrible time and you are better," Kerri-Anne told The Sunday Telegraph.

"This is forever, quadriplegia, paraplegia is forever. It's a steep learning curve that I haven't finished yet."

Speaking on Channel 7's Sunday Night after the accident, John praised Kerri-Anne for her support and said she was the only reason he decided to continue on.

"(Kerri-Anne) is very loving and she has been the strength of my whole recovery," he said.

"Without her I don't think I would have attempted it but, as I say, she was there when I woke up and she has been with me every day.

"It is really, really been hard … I have appreciated it, she never faltered. Never faltered."

