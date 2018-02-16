Insight into 'A Bold Life'

COFFS BOUND: Kerri-Anne Kennerley will speak at The Coffs Coast Advocate's Harbour Club next Friday.

SHE is one of Australian television's most loved personalities, known for her age-defying looks and chic sense of style.

For decades, Kerri-Anne Kennerley has been in her element chatting with celebrities about their trials and tribulations and what drives them in life.

Next Friday night at The Coffs Coast Advocate's Harbour Club at C.ex Coffs you'll see a roll reversal where the Queen of Australian talk shows answers the questions.

"I didn't believe I'd get this far, but it feels great to know that people have enjoyed my career," Kerri-Anne said.

Inducted into TV Logie Hall of Fame, she was the third woman in history to receive that honour, following the late Ruth Cracknell in 2001 and actress Noni Hazlehurst in 2016.

Stepping out on red carpets, the 64-year-old media icon continues to turn heads, but 2018 follows what she says has been the toughest year of her life.

Since Kerri-Anne's last visit to Coffs Harbour her life has changed dramatically.

After a balcony fall, left her husband of 32-years John with debilitating spinal injuries, Kerri-Anne said she has learnt to adapt to her new norm.

"It's not like other health issues when you are sick, and you get diagnosed and you are treated, you have a horrible time and you are better," Kerri-Anne said.

"It's a steep learning curve that I haven't finished yet," she said.

Kerri-Anne suffered her own health scare in 2012, a breast cancer battle.

She later said she had handled that much better than her husband's accident which was soul destroying because he would never recover from his injuries.

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in hospital last September, before modifying their Sydney house ahead of John's homecoming.

In November, Kerri-Anne released her autobiography 'A Bold Life'.

"(John) said if you're going to do this, do this properly. It did take a while and I had to go back through the memory bank," Kerri-Anne said.

"I couldn't have done it without John because over 30-odd years, he collected pieces out of the paper and made scrapbooks and I could actually go back and document what had happened."

"I could go back to the moments in my life."