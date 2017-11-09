Kerbside rubbish collection service in for a change

Coffs Harbour's kerbside bulky goods collections are due to be changed in March.

Coffs Harbour's kerbside bulky goods collections are due to be changed in March. Rob Wright/Coffs Coast Advocate

THE days of seeing rubbish out on the kerb in front of almost everyone's house on your street are soon to come to an ned.

From early next year, Coffs Harbour's scheduled kerbside bulky goods collections are due to be changed in favour of a new system.

At tonight's council meeting, Councillors agreed to enter a period of community consultation regarding the proposed new system.

From March, residents - tenants as well as owner-occupiers - will be able to apply for two vouchers per property each year that will allow them to dispose of certain household bulky goods items at the Englands Road waste facility for free.

Alternatively, anyone who would prefer their bulky waste picked up from their homes for disposal will be able to book-in and pay for a collection service (available up to twice a year).

Both types of disposal are available for each property on an annual basis.

REDUCE, REUSE, RECYCLE: Residents will access to two vouchers per year to drop off bulky goods free of charge at the Englands Road waste facility.

The new services, which only apply to those properties that already pay the Domestic Waste - Occupied Land Charge, will be provided by the Coffs Coast Waste Service (CCWS) collection contractor, Handybin Waste Services.

While the current three-bin domestic waste kerbside collection service will continue, council's director sustainable infrastructure Mick Raby said the old scheduled kerbside service was subject to a high number of complaints and problems.

Mr Raby added this is why council took the opportunity as the start of a new Coffs Coast Waste Service contract with Handybin approaches to bring in a new way of doing things.

"In the past there have been many instances of unsightly and unsuitable rubbish being put out on the street weeks in advance of the set collection date for the old bulky goods kerbside service," he said.

"With the new voucher self-haul or paid-for collections we will avoid piles of rubbish spoiling the look of the area."

The director said there's also an added benefit for environmentally conscious locals.

"We had also noticed that a lot of waste put out for the kerbside bulky goods collections was recyclable material," Mr Raby said.

"By having a more individual approach, we're expecting to be able to divert even more reusable or recyclable goods away from landfill."

Ahead of the new services coming in in March, council is inviting residents to put forward their thoughts on the proposed fee for the optional paid-for collection service.

"We're currently looking at a fee of $44 per compliant pick-up," Mr Raby said.

"This is a subsidised amount as disposal attracts other costs including the NSW Government's 'Waste Levy' of $79.60 per tonne of waste to landfill."

The fee consultation period will begin on Monday and will be open until Monday, December 11.

To make an online comment on the proposed fee for the optional paid-for collection service, go to http://haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/ .