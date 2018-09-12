Kerbside collection petition is gaining momentum

LOCAL resident Karen Baff is so passionate about having the bulky goods kerbside collection reinstated she has organised an online petition.

"The bulky goods collection service is a subject that seems to come up in conversation a lot," Ms Baff said.

"Many people I've spoken to, or read comments from on social media, want it returned and a common theme is no one felt they were consulted about the decision to stop the service."

Rather than just wish the service would return, Karen decided to take action and has created an online petition called Reinstate Coffs Harbour Bulk Waste Pickup.

Reader poll Do you support the reintroduction of bulky goods collections in Coffs Harbour? Yes the old kerbside collections were better

Undecided

No kerbside collections were an eyesore

No but changes could be made to the voucher system Vote View Results

"We can turn this around. If we get enough signatures it will be too hard to ignore," she said.

"The whole idea of the petition is to make a change. I have been doing letterbox drops and posting on social media to get the word out. My aim is to get the bulky goods kerbside collection reinstated and to get the recycling shop at the waste depot reopened.

"The response to the petition has been good, almost 2500 signatures. I want to keep the momentum going and get 5000 signatures to present the petition to council.

"For the elderly, infirm, pensioners, low-income earners or those who do not own a trailer the cost of the new Bulk Waste Service can be prohibitive.

"The current voucher system provides two vouchers per annum which have to be applied for and come by post which is very slow, as well as two pick-ups per annum at $44 each, which is organised by phone and attended to when they have a pick-up organised.

"Also the maximum amount of waste is 200kg per time - this is just the same as two ordinary sized men, it's not a lot.

"The vouchers and pick-ups are not interchangeable and only redeemable at the Englands Rd tip, which is a long way for people on the outskirts of the council area.

If you would like to see the kerbside bulky waste service reintroduced and the recycling shop at Englands Rd Waste Depot reopened, you can add your name to the petition by clicking here.