Keough's Datto is ready to battle Escorts

Mal Keough and Pip Bennett will have their Datsun 1600 roaring around the forest roads this weekend. Bruce Thomas

IT just wouldn't be a rally in Coffs Harbour without Mal Keough getting behind the wheel.

For a quarter of a century now Keough, as always with the support of GK Denney Tyres, has been driving in rallies just minutes away from his Bonville home.

Having driven in his first home event back in 1992, Keough was asked he keeps coming back year after year?

He said the answer is simple.

"I can't give it up, it's just too much fun," he said.

Keough said having an event like the Kennards Hire rally Australia in our own backyards every year is the type of stuff dreams are made of.

"It's good to be involved, especially having the WRC in our home town," he said.

"It doesn't get any better than that."

Calling the shots next to him will be long time co-driver Pip Bennett.

This year the pair will be heading out in a Datsun 1600 and the rally veteran predicts the little yellow number will turn some heads.

"I think we've got a car capable of winning the classics," Keough said.

"There's a couple of Escorts that I think will be pretty quick but I reckon the 'Datto' will be able to keep up with the Escorts."