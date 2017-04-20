Kennards Hire Cup opens up Rally Australia

The Kennards Hire Cup will be an incentive for State-level competitors to enter the Kennards Hire Rally Australia in November.

STATE-level rally crews will have their chance to shine in the Kennards Hire Rally Australia event in November with the introduction of a new competition featuring $5000 prizemoney, named the Kennards Hire Cup.

The Kennards Hire Cup will be open to competitors who aren't registered for the CAMS Australian Rally Championship, or who have not won a podium place in the ARC events leading up to Rally Australia.

Competitors in the new ARC2 support category of the ARC will be eligible.

In addition to the FIA World Rally Championship and CAMS ARC, Rally Australia will also host rounds of the NSW and Queensland Rally Championships, but Clerk of Course Wayne Kenny said the Kennards Hire Cup would be open to competitors from anywhere in Australia.

"While the FIA World Rally Championship will be the elite category, Kennards Hire Rally Australia offers virtually every rally driver in Australia a chance to run on the same roads on the same weekend as the best in the world,” Kenny said.

"Not every race driver can get a start at a grand prix but the Kennards Hire Cup at Rally Australia will ensure there's a spot for rally drivers from virtually all levels of the sport.

"In its second year as Rally Australia naming sponsor, Kennards Hire has stepped up to support this fantastic new competition with cash prizemoney of $5000. This is an incentive rarely offered in Australian motorsport that we hope will encourage many competitors to be part of rallying's biggest annual event in Australia.”