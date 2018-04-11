Kendrick Lamar, Lorde headline Splendour in the Grass
KENDRICK Lamar, Lorde, Khalid and Vampire Weekend headline a huge line-up for this year's Splendour in the Grass.
This will be Lamar's second visit to Byron Bay after he performed at Bluesfest two years ago. His hit song Humble also took out the top spot in last year's Hottest 100 music poll.
Vampire Weekend also return to Byron after playing Falls Festival in 2014.
Lorde told Triple J she was excited to be coming back to Splendour after being a last-minute addition to the festival five years ago.
"I am so excited. Last time was my first big festival show. Obviously Frank Ocean pulled out and they called me... it was so crazy," she said. "I'm very excited to be coming back to play."
Rising Australian hip hop star Baker Boy is amongst a stack of Aussie artists also on the bill, including Amy Shark, Angus and Julia Stone and The Avalanches.
He told the Northern Star he was over the moon to be on the same line-up as Lamar. The 21-year-old Arnhem Land native released just two songs so far - Marryuna and Cloud 9 - but Baker has already toured Australia in support of Dizzee Rascal and 50 Cent.
"I'm super pumped and I'm a bit nervous," he says. "I saw the line-up, it's so sick it's crazy... Kendrick Lamar - it's not normal."
Baker's upcoming single Mr La Di Da Di also provides the soundtrack to Splendour's official line-up announcement video.
"It's about being caught up in that fame, and just thinking you're rich because you got money, cars and all this bling and diamonds," he said of the new song.
"I just say how I stay rich is with my friends and family. That's the currency I understand."
The three-day music festival is now in its 18th year and has been held in the Byron Bay area all but two of those years, when it temporarily relocated to Woodfordia on the Sunshine Coast.
Splendour in the Grass will be held the North Byron Parklands from Friday, July 20 to Sunday, July 22. Tickets go on sale next Thursday, April 19 at 9am AEST via Moshtix.
The 2018 Splendour in the Grass line-up:
KENDRICK LAMAR
LORDE (ONLY AUS SHOW)
VAMPIRE WEEKEND (ONLY AUS SHOW)
KHALID (ONLY AUS SHOW)
THE WOMBATS
HILLTOP HOODS
CHVRCHES
MIGUEL
GIRL TALK (ONLY AUS SHOW)
ANGUS & JULIA STONE
GANG OF YOUTHS
FRANZ FERDINAND
MGMT
BEN HOWARD
DUNE RATS & FRIENDS
BEN HARPER & CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE
PNAU
JAMES BAY
THE AVALANCHES DJ SET
CHROMEO
DMA'S
BALL PARK MUSIC
HENRY ROLLINS (ONLY AUS SHOW)
SAFIA
THE JUNGLE GIANTS
LIL XAN
METHYL ETHEL
AMY SHARK
THE BRONX
OCEAN ALLEY
CARMADA BY L D R U & YAHTZEL
DZ DEATHRAYS
LORD HURON
MIDDLE KIDS
HOCKEY DAD
TOWKIO
CUB SPORT
TOUCH SENSITIVE
SAMPA THE GREAT
DEAN LEWIS
SKEGSS
ALBERT HAMMOND JR
MALLRAT
MARMOZETS
ALEX LAHEY
RITON & KAH-LO
JACK RIVER
SUPERORGANISM
ANNA LUNOE
LEWIS CAPALDI
ALL OUR EXES LIVE IN TEXAS
ALEX THE ASTRONAUT
YUNGBLUD
CROOKED COLOURS
NINA LAS VEGAS
SOCCER MOMMY (ONLY AUS SHOW)
ELDERBROOK
ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER
TIM SWEENEY
STELLA DONNELLY
BULLY
BAKER BOY
WAFIA
NO MONO
WAAX
ANGIE MCMAHON
WEST THEBARTON
EVES KARYDAS
G FLIP
THE BABE RAINBOW
HAIKU HANDS
DIDIRRI
ALICE IVY
AMYL & THE SNIFFERS
ZIGGY RAMO
FANTASTIC MAN
LO'99
HUMAN MOVEMENT
MANU CROOK$
KASBO
MADAM X
ANDRAS ALTA
ARA KOUFAX
TWO PEOPLE
B WISE
MADE IN PARIS
JENSEN INTERCEPTOR
WOODES
TEISCHA
ANTONY & CLEOPATRA
MUTO
ELK ROAD
TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNERS
PLUS: MIKE GURRIERI, LOVE DELUXE, LAUREN HANSOM , POOLCLVB, GODLANDS, NYXEN, EMMA STEVENSON and EBONY BOADU