Kendall Jenner sued over new project

Kendall Jenner is being sued for using a name similar to brand “Pizza Boys”. Picture: Roger Kisby/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Kendall Jenner is being sued for using a name similar to brand “Pizza Boys”. Picture: Roger Kisby/Getty Images for REVOLVE

KENDALL Jenner is facing a lawsuit over the name of her new radio show with Apple and DJ Daniel Chetrit, Pizza Boys.

Robert Karageuzian, founder of the brand Pizzaboyzzz, is suing the 22-year old reality TV star, along with Chetrit and Apple, for trademark infringement.

He claims that after Pizza Boys created an Instagram account in March to promote the show, his own account was shut down, reports TMZ.

Kendall Jenner is facing a lawsuit for copyright infringement. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pizzaboyzzz is an LA-based pizza-themed art collective that creates limited-edition "custom pieces, collectables and artist collaborations".

Mr Karageuzian claims Jenner's show also stole his brand's slogan, "In crust we trust".

A few weeks after the new Instagram account was launched, Jenner's radio show on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio station was announced. The show is titled Pizza Boys Radio and is said to be like a "living room pizza party". It launched on April 13.

A lawyer for Karageuzian told People magazine they sent a cease and desist letter on April 16 asking that they stop using the name and promoting the show, but the letter was ignored.

"We wanted the defendants to stop using the mark and to assure us they wouldn't use the mark," lawyer Sam P. Israel told People.

"What we asked for was a writing from them that would say they wouldn't use the mark and that they would destroy any merchandise that bore the mark, and they wouldn't do it, so we went ahead and filed suit."

Pizza Boys promo

He said that similar names also caused confusion among customers and they have received numerous complaints online.

Karageuzian is asking to be awarded for damages suffered by Pizzaboyzzz as a result of Pizza Boy's alleged trademark infringement.

According to People magazine, Karageuzian has held the Pizzaboyzzz trademark since at least February 19, 2015.