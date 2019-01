Kelly O'Dwyer during Question Time in the House of Representatives Chamber, at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith

Kelly O'Dwyer during Question Time in the House of Representatives Chamber, at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith

Exclusive: Federal Industrial Relations Minister Kelly O'Dwyer is expected to quit politics.

The member for the Victorian seat of Higgins will announce the shock move alongside Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jenny in Ms O'Dwyer's Melbourne electorate at 1pm AEDT today.

More to come.