Country singer Keith Urban made a dream come true for one sick fan at the Mercy Children’s Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio, on October 18. Picture: Kristi Coe Frederick via Storyful
‘Urban legend: Keith’s touching bedside serenade

20th Oct 2018 2:50 PM

QUEENSLAND country singer Keith Urban made a dream come true for one sick fan at the Mercy Children's Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio, on October 18.

"Keith Urban made a visit to see Marissa tonight and [serenaded] her at Mercy [Children's] Hospital. I love that her dream came true because this chick deserves it more than anyone I know," she posted.

Urban is seen singing Blue Ain't Your Color to the girl as she lies in bed. Several photos show Urban posing with English.

