Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Member for Hinkler, Keith Pitt.
The Member for Hinkler, Keith Pitt. Brian Cassidy
Politics

Nationals MP: One Nation is the enemy

3rd May 2019 11:40 AM | Updated: 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HINKLER'S Federal Member Keith Pitt has described One Nation as the LNP's "political enemy", rejecting Nationals party leader Michael McCormack's contentious remarks the two party's policies are closely aligned.

"They're nothing like us, they're not our friends, they're our competitors," Mr Pitt said.

"I certainly don't support their policies, and I'll do my utmost to ensure they will never be in government in this country.

"To be very frank, I disagree with our leader on [his] comments this week."

Mr Pitt's comments come as betting agency Ladbrokes shortened his odds to $1.12 to hold on to the seat at the May 18 election.

He had been priced at $1.44 in March.

The bookies' hot favourite acknowledged the LNP was preferencing One Nation above the Greens and Labor but said "a lot of that is about our supporters and membership" who believe the party's biggest threat came from these parties.

Mr Pitt has also flatly rejected the prospect of former leader Barnaby Joyce returning to the leadership.

Earlier this week, Mr McCormack launched a defence of putting One Nation above the opposition.

He said the Greens go last unless a "complete nut-job" runs.

"Why be all ideological and pure and sit in opposition for three years?" Mr McCormack asked.

"I've been in opposition and I know how lonely and desolate it is when you have to march cap in hand to someone like Chris Bowen and ask for funds."

Mr McCormack admitted the government had "shot itself in the foot" at times, touching on the internal ructions plaguing both coalition parties.

He lamented the swathes of young voters casting their ballots for the first time who have never lived through a recession - they don't know how good they've got it.

Mr McCormack also had a subtle dig at Barnaby Joyce as he responded to criticism of his leadership style.

"I probably don't get as much cut-through as predecessors because I don't say silly stuff."

Comment has been sought from One Nation's Hinkler candidate Damiam Huxham.

More Stories

editors picks federal election 2019 keith pitt
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Doctor charged with child sex offences suspended

    premium_icon Doctor charged with child sex offences suspended

    News A GP accused of attempting to meet up with a mother and her 11-year-old daughter for sex has had his registration suspended by the NSW Medical Council.

    • 3rd May 2019 12:15 PM
    New police officers will join the ranks

    premium_icon New police officers will join the ranks

    News Major changes to recruitment process will see boom in police numbers

    Shipwrecker you're busted

    premium_icon Shipwrecker you're busted

    News The incident has been linked to an unregistered car.

    Coffs cheapest fuel

    premium_icon Coffs cheapest fuel

    News Your go to guide for the cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast.