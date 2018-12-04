Menu
Contributed
Keeping your pup a healthy weight

by Mark Kallman from Blue and White Vet Clinic
4th Dec 2018 10:45 AM

Question - Is it true that puppies need to be roly-poly?

Answer - Categorically no, I cannot stress this enough.

Years of extensive research proves fat puppies go on to develop hip, elbow, shoulder, knee and spinal dysplasia.

Fat puppies are predisposed to developing cancer and complicated metabolic and hormonal problems in later life.

There is absolutely no reason for a puppy to be fat.

There is an optimum level of nutrition but what happens if you err on the side of caution and feed too little, nothing happens.

The puppy may be thin, it may grow slower, it may be less active and most importantly it is far less likely to develop problems associated with over-nutrition.

These puppies easily catch up and go on to develop normally, as long as their diets are balanced.

Balanced diets are carefully formulated by dog food specialists.

The average person cannot produce an effective balanced dog food at home.

Grain-free and raw food diets are a fad, best ignored and proven to be dangerous for your dog.

