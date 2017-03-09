Keeping your body fit and healthy

DON'T let age stop you from taking care of your body and maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle.

Health club 50 at Woolgoolga Diggers Club caters for the older generation looking to take care of their bodies.

"Thanks to the wonderful expert skills of the trainers, I have managed to follow and maintain regular daily fitness programs,” said one of Club 50s original member Wendy.

The qualified staff can help seniors by reducing pain, improving diabetes and high blood pressure and increase fitness and strength through specific exercises and programs.

The club also benefits the mind by getting out, making new friends, socialising and having fun in a safe environment.

Celebrating the clubs 7th birthday this month, seniors wanting to give it a go are invited to come along, have a chat and join in on the free classes.