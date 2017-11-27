Menu
Keeping the heritage look in Bellingen restorations

HISTORY REPEATS: Much of Bellingen's old world charm relies on the preservation of heritage buildings.
RESIDENTS of Bellingen Shire seeking a heritage look to a renovation property should set aside some time this Friday.

The heritage advisory service offers free advice to people planning on restoring, renovating, extending or redeveloping heritage listed buildings.

Renovators of non-listed buildings may also book an appointment.

Advice can include appropriate colour schemes, best practice methods of undertaking conservation work, suitable ways of extending or renovating heritage listed buildings as well as more comprehensive guidance on the integration of new development in heritage conservation areas.

Council spokesman Matt Fanning said the advice is of a general nature and should be considered as the starting point for more extensive work that may require an architect, builder or designer.

"Advice is available at all stages of a project from the feasibility stage through to the design stage and Council encourages owners to use this service during the initial design stage,” he said.

"The heritage advisor also assesses applications for the Local Heritage Assistance Fund in conjunction with Council's Strategic Planner.”

Appointments should be made by calling Melanie Green on 6655 7300.

