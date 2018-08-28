Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HEALTHY WATERWAYS: Learn how healthy your local estuary is, what specific threats to its condition are and what can you do to help look after it.
HEALTHY WATERWAYS: Learn how healthy your local estuary is, what specific threats to its condition are and what can you do to help look after it. Ian Shaw
News

Research reveals staggering volume of litter in waterways

Rachel Vercoe
by
28th Aug 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESEARCHERS have found a staggering figure of litter collects along a local creek every year and are sharing their findings with the public.

Do you know about the health of your local estuary and what's threatening it?

If you'd like to learn what you can do to look after it and find out what the specific threats are to it, don't miss a special presentation by Dr Steve Dalton on the findings from a study undertaken by the Solitay Islands Underwater Research Group into estuarine resilience.

The group has spent the past three years assessing impacts to the estuarine ecosystems of Boambee Creek, Coffs Creek, Corindi River and Moonee Creek with funding from the NSW Environment Trust and Department of Primary Industries' Recreational Fishing Trust.

"Data collected during the project suggests that approximately 15 tonnes of litter collects along Coffs Creek annually and seagrass has declined in the Corindi River by more than 50 per cent since 2009," Dr Steve Dalton said.

"A pristine estuary is highly productive and supports greater biodiversity, however, threats such as marine debris, erosion, recreational fishing and boating all have an impact on estuarine species and the habitats that they rely upon."

The aim of the study was to inform the wider community of the local threats to critical habitats and to identify areas of high risk.

The presentation will be held at Souther Cross University's National Marine Science Centre on Wednesday, September 5 at 7pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Drug overdose deaths triple on Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Drug overdose deaths triple on Coffs Coast

    News The number of people dying from drug overdoses in the region has more than tripled in 10 years, and it appears prescription medications are behind the spike.

    New director appointed by Coffs attraction

    premium_icon New director appointed by Coffs attraction

    Business One of Coffs Harbour's iconic attractions has appointed a new head.

    Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

    premium_icon Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

    Opinion But will he be respected or punished for his stand?

    From coast to country

    From coast to country

    Business The ripple effect of drought on our community.

    Local Partners