Research reveals staggering volume of litter in waterways

HEALTHY WATERWAYS: Learn how healthy your local estuary is, what specific threats to its condition are and what can you do to help look after it. Ian Shaw

RESEARCHERS have found a staggering figure of litter collects along a local creek every year and are sharing their findings with the public.

Do you know about the health of your local estuary and what's threatening it?

If you'd like to learn what you can do to look after it and find out what the specific threats are to it, don't miss a special presentation by Dr Steve Dalton on the findings from a study undertaken by the Solitay Islands Underwater Research Group into estuarine resilience.

The group has spent the past three years assessing impacts to the estuarine ecosystems of Boambee Creek, Coffs Creek, Corindi River and Moonee Creek with funding from the NSW Environment Trust and Department of Primary Industries' Recreational Fishing Trust.

"Data collected during the project suggests that approximately 15 tonnes of litter collects along Coffs Creek annually and seagrass has declined in the Corindi River by more than 50 per cent since 2009," Dr Steve Dalton said.

"A pristine estuary is highly productive and supports greater biodiversity, however, threats such as marine debris, erosion, recreational fishing and boating all have an impact on estuarine species and the habitats that they rely upon."

The aim of the study was to inform the wider community of the local threats to critical habitats and to identify areas of high risk.

The presentation will be held at Souther Cross University's National Marine Science Centre on Wednesday, September 5 at 7pm.