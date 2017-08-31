21°
News

Keeping natives safe

KEEP ME SAFE: Coffs Coast is home to 35 threatened species and home to one of only 12 significant koala populations in NSW.
KEEP ME SAFE: Coffs Coast is home to 35 threatened species and home to one of only 12 significant koala populations in NSW. Ben Beaden

DO YOU know what your dog or cat got up to last night?

Dolphin Marine Magic is urging Coffs Coast residents to get involved and help to save threatened and endangered wildlife by taking part in the Pets Inside To Save Lives program on September 7.

"The idea is very simple but it is easy to take action and make a powerful difference for conservation,” said Aaron Tolley, Manager of Life Sciences at DMM.

"Each night pets such as dogs and cats can potentially kill up to a dozen other animals included threatened or endangered birds, reptiles, mammals or frogs.

"Pets Inside To Save Lives is a unique program, founded by DMM, calling on pet owners to make the simple pledge to keep dogs in yards and cats inside for at least one special night of the year on National Threatened Species Day.”

National Threatened Species Day was established by the government as a day to reflect on the plant and animals species Australia has lost, as well as species still battling against extinction. It takes place annually on September 7 to commemorate the death of the last known living thylacine (Tasmanian Tiger) at Hobart Zoo in 1936.

"Because many native animals species are nocturnal, they are more susceptible to dog and cat attack at night after they leave the safety of trees or shelter to move around or find food,” Aaron said.

"When people find out how easy it is to keep pets contained at night and make a real difference, we are hoping they will join us and decide to keep their dogs or cats inside every night.”

To take the pledge of keeping your pet inside to save lives, sign up on the Pets Inside To Save Lives Facebook page or at petsinsidetosavelives.com.au.

Pets Inside To Save Lives is just one of a number of conservation initiatives operated by DMM.

Topics:  dolphin marine magic pets inside

Coffs Coast Advocate
Coffs Harbour, the city of sails

Coffs Harbour, the city of sails

WORK is to begin next week on the installation of additional shade sails for key locations throughout Coffs Harbour's CBD.

A positive message

TEAM EFFORT: Fiona Tobin and Teresa Fowler are competing in The Butterfly Effect crossfit competition.

Women compete to raise awareness of positive body image.

Firefighters work to prevent diesel spilling into river

TRUCK ROLLOVER: Emergency services were called to a single truck rollover at Macksville in the early hours of the morning. August 31, 2017.

Another truck has crashed on a "very notorious' stretch highway

Police and forensics on site after 'screaming' reported

Police and forensics are on scene at a house in Fiddaman Road.

Possible assault at Fiddaman Road.

Local Partners