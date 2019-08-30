Keeping dogs safe around horses

Question - I like to take my new puppy down to the beach but get worried about letting her off the leash when there are horses around.

I'm not sure how she will react around them and don't want her to get hurt or annoy the horses.

What can I do to make sure she won't chase them?

Answer - You haven't told me how old your pup is.

Nonetheless, until your dog responds to your calls 100 per cent of the time I advise you to keep your pup on a long line or lead.

These can be purchased online or from shops selling horse equipment.

A lunging rein for horses is 8m long and ideal for use with dogs. Keep the rein neatly looped over your hand when walking your dog on the beach as if on a normal lead.

Then when you give a command such as "go play", it gives your dog permission to leave your side.

A lunging rein will keep your dog safe and can be used as a training aid for teaching recall while at the same time allowing your dog to run quite freely.