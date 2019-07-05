Keeping dogs' ears healthy

Portrait of Leo, a 5 month old, male, gray and white Cattle Dog mix puppy. By using this photo, you are supporting the Amanda Foundation, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping homeless animals find permanent loving homes.

Question - My cocker spaniel's ears smell like beer, is this normal?

Answer - There is nothing quite like the ripe smell of an infected dog's ears to clear a room.

The smell may be reminiscent of beer, bread, biscuit dough or blue cheese.

Certain dogs will be predisposed to a problem, especially if their ears are long, hairy, have underdeveloped ear canals, are surrounded by skin folds, are wet or the dog is plagued by allergies.

This is something a veterinarian can readily address.

The ear infection may be resolved but unless the root of the problem is addressed, it is likely to recur.

Swabs taken of the inside of the ear provide indication of what's causing the problem but sometimes a full anaesthetic is required to examine deep in the external ear.

You can make a significant impact on the health of your pet's ears by practising good home care.

Treat your dog with a tablet to address ticks and fleas, this reduces the allergic element and kills ear and skin mites.

Frequent cleaning of the ear keeps it dry and removes debris.

There are excellent products one can use but do not put an ear bud into the ear.

Some dogs may do well having the hair plucked and others don't respond well at all.

Certain dogs may benefit from the use of aqua-ear or a suitable alternative to keep the ears dry and make the environment unsuitable for bacterial or fungal invasion, especially if they love water.

A word of warning, always be cautious when you manipulate your pet's ears if you suspect an infection.

Infected ears may be very painful, having had many ear infections, I do commiserate.

The dog may bite very readily as the pain may be extreme.