Keeping children safe from abuse and neglect

Jasmine Minhas
by

A NEW evidence-based family support program in Coffs Harbour has now commenced, giving vulnerable families the chance to develop a safe home environment for their children.

Uniting is now delivering Multisystemic Therapy for Child Abuse and Neglect to families and children experiencing abuse and neglect in the region.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said the roll-out of the internationally tried and tested service is a major step in supporting vulnerable families stay together.

"Up to 100 vulnerable children and their families per year across NSW will receive the services, with half of the places dedicated to Aboriginal children and their families,” Mr Fraser said.

MST-CAN practitioners work with families through counselling and supporting session.

The model aims to respond to trauma and other underlying causes of child abuse and neglect, reduce entries into out-of-home care and increase exits from out-of-home care.

The NSW Government is investing $90 million over four years for additional family support services, part of Their Futures Matter, the Government's long-term strategy for out-of-home care and for improving outcomes for vulnerable children and families in NSW.

