Keep your property free from wild dogs

GET ALL THE INFO: Wild dog information day at Nana Glen.

GAIN the confidence, knowledge and training needed to deal and efficiently control wild dogs at an up coming information day.

Held by the North Coast Local Land Services, a series of information days are being held along the NSW coast equipping landholders with the knowledge needed to manage wild dogs on their properties.

People attending will from biosecurity officers who have expert knowledge of local conditions and wild dog hotspots and learn what can be done to combat them in their local area as owners and occupiers of land are required to manage them on their property by legislation.

Wild dogs are a serious pest in Australia, attacking livestock and native animals, potentially spreading diseases and threatening human health, safety and well-being.

The information days will include extensive hands on practice plus presentations on identifying wild dog signs and evaluating the impact of wild dogs on native animals, farm production and other stakeholders, tuning and setting traps and planning effective wild dog control programs.

Stuart Boyd-Law, who has more than 20 years experience in pest management, will also be joining in on the information day.

The free session will be held at Nana Glen Hall on Wednesday, June 28 from 9am-3.30pm.

Morning tea and lunch will be provided.

To register for the information day, phone North Coast Local Land Services on 1300 795 299 or 6563 6700.