Keep your eyes peeled for whale calves

Humpback whale calf jumping and full of energy off Coffs Harbour.

HUMPBACK whale calves have been sighted along the Coffs Coast as they continue their migration along the East coast.

Some adult humpbacks have been sighted heading back south.

This beautiful humpback whale calf was full of energy on the weekend, putting on a performance with tail slapping, breeching and happily swimming around its mum.

With a small swell and light winds, it was the perfect opportunity to spot whales out on the ocean.

Have you seen any calves yet?

It's not uncommon at this late stage in the northern migration to see calves travelling alongside their mums.

The Humpback whale migration is typically seen from May through to December as they head north to breed before the long swim back home to the cold waters of Antarctica.