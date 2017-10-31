Keep your eyes out for missing pets

Have you seen Kira?

Kira the border collie

LOST when the storms rolled into Coffs on Sunday night from Sandy Beach, Kira's owner Nicky has been desperately searching for her beloved dog.

Nicky said Kira is very timid but will approach you calmly.

"She's a beautiful dog, we just want her home and hope she's safe,” she said.

Nicky has been driving around the last couple of days searching and said words can't explain how upset she is.

"I'm so upset, she's been like a therapy dog to me, I miss her so much.

If you come across Kira or have any information, contact Nicky on 0497 280 248.

Lost baby green eclectus parrot

On Monday morning a three-month-old green eclectus parrot was lost in the Rigoni Close area in Coffs Harbour.

If found, please phone 0425 302 921.

Found cat

A black cat was found on Thursday last week in Kookaburra Close at Boambee East after a storm and she appears to be pregnant.

She is friendly but has no microchip tattoo in her ear.

If you know this cat, contact Julie 0400 898 748.

Do you have a lost or found pet you would like to be shared in the Advocate's lost and found page?

Email a brief description, location, photo and contact number to rachel.vercoe@ coffscoastadvocate.com.au