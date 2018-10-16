Keep tabs on your family pet

IF YOUR pet isn't microchipped already, there's no excuse after this weekend thanks to a blitz taking place at a local pet store.

On Saturday, PETstock Coffs Harbour is providing a $10 microchipping service to ensure local pets can be easily identified if they become lost.

"Microchipping is mandatory in most states however thousands of pets have fallen through the cracks, whether that be due to the cost of microchipping or older pets that were already of age when mandatory laws were introduced, PETstock assist charity and events coordinator, Jess Guilfoyle said.

"Providing affordable and accessible microchipping to all pet owners allows more lost animals to be returned to their owners quickly and safely. Both creating piece of mind for pet parents and reducing strain on rescue groups, particularly those that are volunteer run.

This year markets the third year of the national initiative.

"In 2016, more than 8,210 animals were microchipped during the event and in 2017, we were pleased to see those numbers reduced to 6,566 - demonstrating the decreasing number of Aussie animals in need of microchipping.

Owners are encouraged to bring in dogs, cats and small animals including rabbits and guinea pigs. Horses, livestock, birds and reptiles are ineligible.