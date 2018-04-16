Menu
Aje crop sweater in grey marle, $195; SABA Celine pants, $199; Seed sneakers, $69.95; and Chloe Faye medium backpack, $3220. Jerad Williams
Lifestyle

Keep it casual

by Chantay Logan
16th Apr 2018 2:00 PM

SNEAKERS

When it comes to casual classics, chunky white sneakers are at the top of the list for David Jones ambassador Jess Gomes. "They're an essential,” she says. Choose a platform sole for some sneaky leg-lengthening or shine in a metallic hue.

OVERSIZED DENIM JACKET

The denim jacket has always been a perfect partner to the white tee, but this season the look is oversized and artfully distressed. Team it with skinny or boyfriend jeans, or throw it over a dress with sneakers (if the bottom of the jacket hits the hemline you've got the proportions right). When the weather cools down, wear it with a cosy knit and let the sleeves peek out.

THE TEE

You'll never regret giving good quality basics a home in your wardrobe. "An off-duty cotton T-shirt transcends trends,” Jess says. "It's about choosing the right materials. I'm a big fan of linen. Jac+ Jack do amazing linen tees that I'll wear with check pants and a bag.” Retro-influenced tees emblazoned with cheeky slogans or classic designer logos continue to have a moment.

ACCESSORIES

Keeping your style and palette simple lets you have more fun with accessories. "If you're going to wear denim jeans and a white tee you can really make it funky with the right bag,” Jess says. Look for a cute backpack in lust-worthy leather or winter-worthy hat with touchable texture.

Photos: Jerad Williams

Fashion: All looks at David Jones, davidjones.com.au

Model: Alex Pruchniewicz

Stylist: Sally Coates

Location: The Island Surfers Paradise

casual fashion mix and match
The Sunshine Coast Daily

