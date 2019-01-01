Keep 'em up

BJ Carter has been collecting donations for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter at the Harbourside markets for over five years.

BJ Carter has been collecting donations for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter at the Harbourside markets for over five years. Rachel Vercoe

A FACE you might recognise if you head down to the Jetty foreshores on a Sunday morning is 77-year-old BJ Charter.

BJ has been busy raising money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service by setting up his stool and donation bucket at the Harbourside Markets every Sunday for the past five years.

So far, he has raised a staggering $48,000 for the service.

"A lot of people say why do you do it BJ? Well, I've got five girls, they've all got hubbies, I've got 15 grand-kids, four greats and there's me and mum. You never know if one of us might need the helicopter," BJ said.

"It costs nothing, they're there to get you if you're crook and they're the quickest way to get anybody to hospital so we have to keep them in the air.

For BJ, sitting at the markets is not all about the donations, it's also about the people he meets and friends he's made throughout his time there.

"I love talking to the people down there, I've got people who come and talk to me. They might not put anything in the bucket every time, they put it in once a month, who gives a rats."

No matter how big or small, regular or irregular, to BJ and the service, every donation counts to keeping the helicopters in the air.

BJ moved to the Coffs Coast to be closer to family more than five years ago. He was looking for something to do, and after seeing other people from charities with buckets collecting donations, he proposed the idea to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service that he become a "gopher".

"I said do you mind if I grab a bucket and sit down at the Jetty markets on Sunday mornings? and she said 'go for your life'."

A chat to Kim Towner, Harbourside Market organiser, and it wasn't long before BJ was set up and became a regular recognisable face within the community.

In 2018 the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the Coffs Coast a number of times.

Missions included taking part in the search for a missing body swept to sea at Moonee Beach, car accidents on the Pacific Highway and when a boat capsizing off Sapphire Beach.

You never know when the service will be needed by you or someone you know.