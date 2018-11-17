The most epic formal arrival ever?

FORGET limousines on school formal night, this group of teens were picked up in two armoured personnel carriers on their big night.

Peter Collins was shocked when two Australian Light Armoured Vehicles (ASLAV) picked up his son and two other couples for their school formal night.

The amazing entrance was witnessed by every year 12 student at Kedron State High School this afternoon when formal-goers were at the school waiting to be taken into the city for the night to begin.

"My head is still spinning, it's something you don't see everyday," Mr Collins said

"Two ASLAVs pulling up in front of 260 year 12 students and a number of parents all waiting breathlessly for the next fancy car to arrive."