Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 20: Luke Keary and Daly Cherry-Evans of Australia celebrate after winning the International Test match between Tonga and Australia at Mount Smart Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 20: Luke Keary and Daly Cherry-Evans of Australia celebrate after winning the International Test match between Tonga and Australia at Mount Smart Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Keary ruled out of Aus squad

18th Oct 2019 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROOSTERS five-eighth Luke Keary has been ruled out of the Australian squad to play Tonga and New Zealand in the end-of-season Test matches due to an ankle injury.

Keary, who carried the ailment into the Roosters 14-8 grand final win over the Raiders, will not be replaced in Mal Meninga's squad.

It's a bitter blow for Keary, who's rep career has been undone by a number of untimely injuries.

Live stream the inaugural Downer Rugby League World Cup 9's Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

 

After making his Test debut last season he shaped as the expected halves partner for Daly Cherry-Evans but will now likely be replaced at five-eighth by Cameron Munster.

In better news for Meninga, Canberra's Josh Papalii has been cleared to play in the two Tests after he sustained a chest injury in the grand final.

POSSIBLE AUSTRALIAN SIDE

1. James Tedesco 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jack Wighton 4. Latrell Mitchell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Josh Papalii 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Boyd Cordner 12. Tyson Frizell 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Ben Hunt 15. Payne Haas 16. Cameron Murray 17. Wade Graham 18. Paul Vaughan

More Stories

Show More
kangaroos luke keary nrl rugby league sydney roosters
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    GONE: Coffs Harbour merger pulls out before bowling a ball

    premium_icon GONE: Coffs Harbour merger pulls out before bowling a ball

    News THE Coffs Harbour Cricket team has pulled out of the North Coast Premier League season before even bowling a ball and left the competition reeling.

    Coffs Harbour's grandstand view to Elton John shows

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour's grandstand view to Elton John shows

    News WIN: Premier seats to an Elton John Coffs Harbour concert.

    Ratepayers to rally against $76.5 million development

    premium_icon Ratepayers to rally against $76.5 million development

    News Opponents to the Civic and Culture Centre to meet on Tuesday.

    VOTE: Search for the best child care centre

    premium_icon VOTE: Search for the best child care centre

    News We have been flooded with nominations now it's time to vote.