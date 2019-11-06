Keanu steps out with new girlfriend

KEANU Reeves is a single man no more.

The notoriously private 55-year-old has been pictured with a love interest for the first time in years, with an uncharacteristically public display of affection at an event in LA today.

Reeves and artist Alexandra Grant, 46, appeared smitten as they walked the red carpet hand-in-hand at the 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala, exchanging loving looks ahead of flashing cameras.

Grant gazed adoringly at Reeves on the red carpet. Picture: Getty Images.

While it is unclear how long Reeves and Grant have been romantically linked, the two seem to have known each other for years, having collaborated on the books Ode To Happiness and Shadows, released in 2011 and 2016 respectively.

Grant, a celebrated artist, provided illustrations, and Keanu wrote poetry.

The two also established a publishing house together, X Artists' Books, in 2017.

Not only are the pair undeniably stylish, they are an LA literary power couple. Picture: Getty Images.

Rumours had swirled for weeks that Reeves and Grant were getting serious, with photos emerging of the two arm in arm as they left a sushi bar on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles last month, the Daily Mail reports.

Grant couldn’t wipe the smile off her face as they entered the event hand-in-hand. Picture: Getty Images.

John Wick star and "nicest man in Hollywood" Reeves has remained single - or at least extremely private about his love life - seemingly for decades - decades peppered with rumoured links to stars including Amanda De Cadenet, Sandra Bullock and Claire Forlani.

Through most of the 90s - his most iconic era - he was in a relationship with actress Jennifer Syme, but their love ended in tragedy with the then 28-year-old driving her Jeep into a row of parked cars in Los Angeles in 2001.

She was reportedly on her way to a party at Marilyn Manson's house.

Two years prior, in 1999, Syme had given birth to a stillborn daughter, Ava, at eight months.

In a 2006 interview with Parade magazine, Reeves said of Syme's death: "Grief changes shape, but it never ends. People have a misconception that you can deal with it and say, 'It's gone, and I'm better'. They're wrong. When the people you love are gone, you're alone."

Grant beamed beside Reeves. Picture: Getty Images.