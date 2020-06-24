Actor refused Francis Ford Coppola demand to abuse co-star

Winona Ryder has revealed how Keanu Reeves rejected director Francis Ford Coppola’s request for him to verbally abuse her on a film set.

Winona Ryder has opened up about a time when Keanu Reeves refused to partake in an alleged request from director Francis Ford Coppola while filming the 1992 movie Dracula.

Ryder, 48, recently told The Sunday Times that, at the time, she was doing a scene in which her character was supposed to be crying.

Per the outlet, Coppola reportedly was off-camera shouting insults, such as "You wh*re!" and according to Ryder, he tried to have her male co-stars do the same in order to get tears from her.

Keanu Reeves in Dracula.

Winona Ryder in Dracula.

"To put it in context I'm supposed to be crying," Ryder said. "Literally, Richard E. Grant, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu … Francis was trying to get all of them to yell things that would make me cry, but Keanu wouldn't, Anthony wouldn't. … It just didn't work.

"I was, like, really? It kind of did the opposite," the actress said.

According to People magazine, Reeves' refusal has since led to a long friendship between the two. Meanwhile, Ryder said that she and the Oscar-winning director are "good now".

Following Dracula, Ryder and Reeves, 55, have reunited on-screen for 2006's A Scanner Darkly, 2009's The Private Lives Of Pippa Lee and Destination Wedding in 2018.

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves in 2018. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ryder has most recently starred in HBO's miniseries The Plot Against America and Netflix's Stranger Things.

A rep for Coppola did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

