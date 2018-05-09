Bill and Ted stars return for third movie

BILL and Ted are returning to the big screen after almost 30 years with Keanu Reeves confirmed to reprise his role opposite Alex Winter.

The pair have confirmed they are reteaming for a third movie in the franchise, The Sun reports.

The most excellent news was announced at the Cannes Film Festival in France today.

The film will be titled Bill & Ted Face The Music and will show the high school slackers and aspiring rock gods as middle-aged men underachievers.

Despite writing thousands of songs, the pair's rock group Wyld Stallions appear to have failed to in their destiny to save the world with their music.

So they embark on a new adventure, this time taking their daughters with them for another journey filled with historical figures and music legends.

Reeves and Winter are both confirmed to reprise their roles as Ted 'Theodore' Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq, according to Deadline.

Winter and Reeves are reprising the iconic roles.

The script will be written by the franchise's original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, and directed by Dean Parisot.

The actors said: "We couldn't be more excited to get the whole band back together again. Chris and Ed wrote an amazing script, and with Dean at the helm we've got a dream team."

The first movie proved to be a big hit when it was released in 1989.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure was an unexpected success.

It was followed by a sequel, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, which was released in 1991.

It also spawned two spin-off TV series, a comic and video games.

The new film will sadly be without beloved comedian George Carlin, who played time travel guru Rufus, following his death in 2008 at the age of 71.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.