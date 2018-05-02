Kayaker sets off on third attempt to paddle to NZ

Scott Donaldson was famously winched to safety while kayaking to NZ in 2014. Now he has set off for another attempt to be the first to paddle the ditch solo.

Scott Donaldson was famously winched to safety while kayaking to NZ in 2014. Now he has set off for another attempt to be the first to paddle the ditch solo. Rachel Vercoe

KAYAKER Scott Donaldson has set off on another attempt to become the first person to paddle from Australia to New Zealand solo.

The former Coffs Coast soccer coach embarked on the 2,200km journey from Coffs Harbour Jetty at around 7.30am this morning.

In his previous attempt in 2014, a severe storm and an unrepairable rudder saw a dishevelled Mr Donaldson famously winched to safety after 84 days at sea, a mere 80km off the coast of New Zealand.

This time, Mr Donaldson is hoping to paddle for 16 hours a day to reach New Plymouth, NZ in a kayak half the weight of the previous vessel.

"This time around it's about that last 80 kilometres that didn't get done last time, it's about finishing the job off,” he said.

Mr Donaldson's wife, Sarah, is his biggest supporter.

"He was so close last time, we just need to make up that 80km. He has put his heart and soul into it,” she said.

"A lot of people can't believe he's doing the journey in a kayak, but the boat this time around is carbon and much lighter and faster. He's also got a lot more experience now.”

A former athlete in multisport, triathlon, cross country and adventure racing, the Kiwi expat has represented NZ in several competitions, including the Commonwealth Games in triathlon.

For 12 years he coached athletes in various sports, particularly endurance.

An asthma sufferer, Donaldson will be raising funds for Asthma New Zealand during the journey.

Track his voyage at tasmankayak.com