Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Donaldson has reached Lord Howe Island as part of his mission to become the first person to kayak from Australia to New Zealand solo.
Scott Donaldson has reached Lord Howe Island as part of his mission to become the first person to kayak from Australia to New Zealand solo. Facebook
News

Kayaker makes incredible progress on track to NZ

Jasmine Minhas
by
11th May 2018 1:30 PM

AFTER just over a week of paddling, adventurer Scott Donaldson has reached Lord Howe Island as part of his mission to become the first person to kayak from Australia to New Zealand solo.

Donaldson set off from Coffs Harbour on the morning of May 2, and according to the online tracking of his journey, he reached Lord Howe Island at around 12.50pm today.

After leaving Coffs Harbour, Donaldson travelled south down the coast in a strong current as a tactic to 'slingshot' out into the Tasman Sea.

Donaldson's team leader Nigel Escott, based in New Zealand, said favourable weather conditions have seen Donaldson make incredible distance in the past few days.

"The weather so far has been quite good for him, but there is some bad weather coming, so he might have to hold up for a day or two and try and hold station and hopefully not lose too much ground," he said.

Donaldson aims to reach New Zealand's Taranaki Coast and will likely have to paddle 3,000km in total.

Follow his journey here.

Related Items

australia coffs harbour kayaker lord howe island new zealand scott donaldson taranaki tasman kayak
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Psychologist faces 23 more indecent assault charges

    Psychologist faces 23 more indecent assault charges

    News FURTHER charges have been laid against a Coffs Harbour psychologist over the alleged indecent assaults of five young patients in his care.

    • 11th May 2018 1:45 PM
    Dangerous surf conditions prompts a warning to boaties

    Dangerous surf conditions prompts a warning to boaties

    News Dangerous surf conditions sees a warning to boaties

    Swinging time had at Advocate's golf day

    Swinging time had at Advocate's golf day

    Business Great day at Bonville Golf Resort for the Advocate's golf day.

    Labor commits to a Coffs Harbour Bypass

    premium_icon Labor commits to a Coffs Harbour Bypass

    News Great news Coffs Harbour, we are assured of a Pacific Highway Bypass

    Local Partners