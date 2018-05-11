Kayaker makes incredible progress on track to NZ

Scott Donaldson has reached Lord Howe Island as part of his mission to become the first person to kayak from Australia to New Zealand solo.

AFTER just over a week of paddling, adventurer Scott Donaldson has reached Lord Howe Island as part of his mission to become the first person to kayak from Australia to New Zealand solo.

Donaldson set off from Coffs Harbour on the morning of May 2, and according to the online tracking of his journey, he reached Lord Howe Island at around 12.50pm today.

After leaving Coffs Harbour, Donaldson travelled south down the coast in a strong current as a tactic to 'slingshot' out into the Tasman Sea.

Donaldson's team leader Nigel Escott, based in New Zealand, said favourable weather conditions have seen Donaldson make incredible distance in the past few days.

"The weather so far has been quite good for him, but there is some bad weather coming, so he might have to hold up for a day or two and try and hold station and hopefully not lose too much ground," he said.

Donaldson aims to reach New Zealand's Taranaki Coast and will likely have to paddle 3,000km in total.

