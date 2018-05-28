Kayaker fends off aggressive shark in rough seas

Scott Donaldson set off from Coffs Harbour on May 2 in another attempt to become the first person to paddle from Australia to New Zealand solo.

KAYAKER Scott Donaldson has been forced to fend off an aggressive shark during rough sea conditions in his third attempt to paddle the Tasman solo.

Just as he reached the halfway point of his voyage since he set off from Coffs Harbour on May 2, the Kiwi expat, who calls the Coffs Coast home had a close encounter with a 2.5m shark.

Scott's wife Sarah, who spoke to him via satellite phone, said the shark was chasing the kayak and attempting to bite the rudder.

"Scott would stop paddling and the shark backed off but then once he resumed paddling, the shark would chase him again," she said.

"The rudder is intact thank goodness."

In his second attempt, Scott was forced to abort the mission and was winched to safety into a rescue helicopter during a 40-year storm after paddling half the Tasman with an unrepairable rudder.

Over the past few days, the adventurer has also been confronted with five to six metre swells and was forced to stay in the cabin of the kayak to ride out the storms.

"The boat hasn't rolled but it's been on its side a lot. The currents are still in his favour, and he's pleased with how far he's gotten," Sarah said.

According to expedition team leader Nigel Escott, Scott will have to paddle at least another 1,500km before he reaches New Zealand's Taranaki Coast.

"The progress so far has been about getting into the right position to utilise the south east current. In the next few days we'll see him veer to the right and start heading south," he said.

"We've been utilising Scott's physical strength thus far to get through this tough bit of weather."

During his attempt, Scott is raising awareness about asthma, a condition which both he and his daughter suffer from. Donations can be made here.