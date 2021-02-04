Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Nymboida River
The Nymboida River
Breaking

Kayaker dies on Nymboida river north of Dorrigo

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
4th Feb 2021 4:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died while kayaking on the Nymboida River, north of Dorrigo this afternoon.

About 1pm today emergency services were called to the Nymboida River, near Lower Bielsdown Road at Tallowwood Ridge following reports a kayaker had overturned and become trapped between rocks in the waterway.

A family member notified emergency services and an operation commenced.

A short time later, the body of a man in his 40s was located.

READ: How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

A crime scene has been established and will be held overnight, as a recovery operation commences - utilising officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, PolAir, Police Rescue and police divers.

State Emergency Services confirmed units from Coffs Harbour, Dorrigo, Bellingen and Urunga were tasked to support NSW Police in an operation.

Units offered included specialist flood rescue in-water operators, flood boat operators and a vertical rescue team.

Upon arrival the SES teams were notified they were no longer required.

The Coffs Coast and Clarence Valley is immensely popular with kayakers, drawn to the large number of picturesque rivers offering challenging white water experiences.

nymboida river
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cop's shocking act with intimate videos revealed

        Premium Content Cop's shocking act with intimate videos revealed

        Crime A Coffs Harbour police officer has been found guilty of intentionally distributing intimate images without consent.

        Police chase stolen car: teen arrested after fleeing on foot

        Premium Content Police chase stolen car: teen arrested after fleeing on foot

        Crime The teen was chased on foot after abandoning the stolen car.

        ‘New era’ as public sector jobs up for grabs in Coffs

        Premium Content ‘New era’ as public sector jobs up for grabs in Coffs

        Rural Free from being ‘tethered to a desk in Sydney CBD’, jobs and people expected to...

        Last parcel of oceanfront land snapped up online

        Premium Content Last parcel of oceanfront land snapped up online

        Property One plot of land saw an intense 34-minute bidding war before it was sold for more...