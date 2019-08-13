Katy Perry accused of sexual assault

A MODEL in Katy Perry's Teenage Dream music video alleges she exposed his penis to an entire party of people, which he says amounts to sexual assault.

Josh Kloss, who appeared in the megahit video with the singer, wrote on Instagram that Perry, now 34, was cold to him when others were around but warm and friendly when they were alone. He also said she invited him to a strip club, but he turned it down, Fox News reports.

Katy Perry and Josh Kloss in the Teenage Dream video.

Kloss claims he and Perry ran into each other several times after her divorce from Russell Brand, and that's when she allegedly committed sexual misconduct.

"This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her," Kloss recalled. "It was Johny Wujek's birthday party at Moonlight Rollerway. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us my penis."

Kloss says he felt “pathetic.”

"Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting," he wrote.

Kloss claims he made about $A1000 from his work in the video, even though it appeared on her tour and DVD.

"I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me," he alleged.

"So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I've ever done. Yay #teenagedream.

"I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukulele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, f-k this, I'm not helping her bs image another second."

The pair played lovers in the video for the hugely successful single.

In an Instagram post, he published what he claimed was a screenshot of communications between himself and Perry's team about an interview, writing, "I was supposed to minimise myself and stay PC to protect her 'image.' I listened and was a good boy. The fear sticks with you when you are censored to protect someone else's image. But in return treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people. Then you are shocked and you block it out because you watch the face of children being uplifted by positive music she sang. And your mind is stuck trying to do your job and protect her bs image or be honest and help the global dialogue about power and abuse."

Katy Perry on the cover of her Teenage Dream album. Picture: Supplied

Kloss, who also complained about his ex and mother of his daughter in his missives, then launched into a tirade about the perils of the #MeToo movement on men, writing, "And you hear over and over a million times that Males (sic) are the great evil on this planet. Meanwhile you know the truth POWER empowers what is corrupt in people, regardless of their gender."

Representatives for Perry did not respond to Fox News' requests for comment on Kloss' claims.

The Never Really Over singer has a somewhat difficult recent history of accusations of crossing boundaries with others.

She was accused of "forcibly kissing" an American Idol contestant in 2018. In 2017, Perry was accused of grabbing then-17-year-old singer Shawn Mendes' derrière on a red carpet without his consent, though he later back-pedaled on the allegations.

