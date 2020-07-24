Calls for JCU to outline Chinese partnerships

KATTER'S Australian Party leader Robbie Katter has called on James Cook University to assure the North it will remain free from Chinese Communist Party influence.

Mr Katter called on JCU Vice Chancellor Sandra Harding to reveal what arrangements of understandings had been reached in the past with the Chinese Communist Party to approve the university's collaboration with Chinese universities.

This follows Federal MP Bob Katter's support for University of Queensland student Drew Pavlou who was suspended following a series of anti-CCP stunts.

The Kennedy MP has vowed to push for a full parliamentary inquiry into foreign influence at universities after Mr Pavlou was suspended.

James Cook University in May announced an agreement with Xi'an University of Technology to develop joint research projects in engineering and data science.

Mr Katter said JCU should be able to explain how the joint research projects would not be used by the CCP to advance its interest.

"It must also guarantee it will not discriminate against any students who object to the ruthless actions the party takes to maintain its control over the Chinese people," he said.

In May, JCU dismissed fears about possible foreign university influences when it announced it would team up with XUT to launch a new International Engineering College in China.

Mr Katter said the Chinese Ministry of Education approved the collaboration under a program to foster collaboration between Chinese and international universities.

"I have to ask, as the average punter probably would, what benefit will actually be provided to students here in Townsville by the collaboration and what is the trade-off. All people really want to be assured is that it is Australian interests that are at the heart of these precious education and research organisations across the country."

