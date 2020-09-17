Menu
Kate Ritchie sizzles in new lingerie shoot

by Bianca Mastroianni
17th Sep 2020 7:06 AM

 

Kate Ritchie has left her fans absolutely stunned with a new lingerie shoot, showing off her incredible figure.

The 42-year-old mother-of-one stripped down for her Instagram page on Wednesday, wearing a gorgeous floral, lace lingerie set. It was her fifth collaboration with Australian underwear brand Jockey.

"Gorgeous," fashion stylist Donny Galella wrote.

"Wow absolutely stunning x," a fan gushed in the comments.

"You look absolutely Fabulous, Kate," said another.

The complimentary comments kept on coming.

"Doesn't matter what you do luv, you make it gorgeous x."

"Always looking very beautiful Kate."

"You look stunning and smouldering gorgeous lady xxx."

"Dam … your getting better with age …"


Ritchie is lazing comfortably on her lounge in the stunning set, flaunting how effortlessly gorgeous she can look.

Last year, Ritchie shared a whole range of photos from the campaign with the lingerie brand, after she was named SS20 Jockey ambassador for their "celebrating women" campaign.

At the time she said she was "incredibly proud to be part of" the campaign.

The radio host has been posing for the brand since 2017.

Meanwhile, Kate and radio co-host Tim Blackwell have had a shake up with their Nova radio show.

Kate, Tim and Marty is has now become Kate, Tim and Joel - with comedian Joel Creasey joining their team.

Originally published as Kate Ritchie amazes fans with sexy pics

