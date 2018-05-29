Kate Middleton wears $70 Zara dress

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge at the Houghton Horse Trials in the UK. Picture: Jack Schmollmann

LAID-back Kate Middleton has shown her hands-on approach as a mum, doting on Prince George and Princess Charlotte on a family day out.

And just weeks after giving birth, the Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a simple floral printed dress from Zara - costing just costing just £39.99 ($A70).

Enjoying a day out with her children at the Houghton Horse Trials in Norfolk, the royal teamed the look with a navy tote bag by Little Makes Big and a pair of sunglasses.

Her youngest, Prince Louis, wasn't to be seen on the day out but she made the most of her time with George, four, and Charlotte, three.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, enjoying a day out at the Houghton Horse Trials. Picture: Jack Schmollmann

And the young Prince seemed to be following in dad William's footsteps as he was spotted climbing into an air ambulance vehicle.

The Duke of Cambridge worked for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Service as a pilot.

George looked adorable in a green polo shirt and beige shorts with navy pumps from Trotters, which matched his sister's canvas pair.

Charlotte looked equally as sweet in a pink floral dress as she tucked into a strawberry ice cream.

Kate Middleton wore this $70 Zara dress (which has, predictably, almost sold out). Picture: Zara

The trio looked like any other family as Kate knelt down to tend to her eldest children at the event.

It is the first time they have been seen since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's star-studded wedding in Windsor last week.

Confident Charlotte touched the hearts of the public at the wedding when she waved from the steps of St George's Chapel in her white bridesmaid dress.

Princess Charlotte had the royal wave down pat at her uncle’s wedding.

While George shyly hid behind his dad's legs, the page boy was seen beaming in the official royal wedding portraits.

The Houghton Horse Trials are a favourite event of the Cambridges, with the family seen at the event previously.

The three-day festival, held in the grounds of Houghton Hall in Norfolk, in the east of England, includes showjumping and eventing, with children's entertainment too.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is reproduced with permission.