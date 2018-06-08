Kart Masters ready to roar

ENGINES READY: The Geoff King Motors Australian Kart Masters is being hosted by the Coffs Harbour Kart Club this weekend.

DRIVERS from as far afield as Victoria and South Australia - as well as a strong local contingent - have begun competing in the new Geoff King Motors Australian Kart Masters.

Formerly the Over 40's Title, the event has now migrated into a nationally recognised Australian Kart Masters event.

The Masters has attracted 150 entries from across the country, including many drivers who finished on the podium in last month's state titles, which was also hosted by the Coffs Harbour Kart Club.

This new format event features more racing laps than the previous masters event, a new shoot out competition and a feature class. Each class will compete in five heat races and a final with the exception of the feature class which will contest six heat races, including a reverse top 10 grid in heat four, and a final.

Entry to the Geoff King Australian Kart Masters is free for spectators but closed-in shoes are required in the pit area.