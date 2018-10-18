Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Karl on Piers: ‘He needs to GO.’
Karl on Piers: ‘He needs to GO.’
TV

Karl’s furious rant about royals

by Nick Bond
18th Oct 2018 9:49 AM

TODAY host Karl Stefanovic entered into a war of words with controversial British broadcaster Piers Morgan this morning - but it seems Stefanovic's barbs were just as much aimed at himself.

Karl, Today co-host Georgie Gardner and presenter Natalia Cooper were discussing disparaging comments Morgan - co-host of UK breakfast show Good Morning Britain - had made about Meghan Markle, dismissing her warm behaviour during she and Prince Harry's current Australian visit as merely "acting".

All three denounced Morgan's comments - but none as strongly as Stefanovic.

"I think it's disgraceful. She is an amazing, amazing woman doing her very best at the moment. She's got a lot on her plate and she's doing it so beautifully. She's such a great export for Great Britain," he said, before turning his attention to Morgan.

Meghan Markle: ‘Just acting’, apparently.
Meghan Markle: ‘Just acting’, apparently.

 

"What is that guy on? He's lost the plot completely. Imagine his poor (Good Morning Britain) co-host, Susanna (Reid). I don't know how she puts up with him," he said, which raised a wry smile from Stefanovic's own co-host Gardner.

"Keep going, Karl," she said.

"Imagine just for a second putting up with a dude like that who's so up himself and so egotistical that he would presume to say those things about her? It's disgusting," he ranted, as Gardner laughed.

"Well you just wouldn't, would you? You wouldn't put up with it," she told him.

"No. And he needs to go. He needs to GO," Stefanovic continued, raising his hand in mock indignation.

 

Karl on Piers: ‘He needs to GO.’
Karl on Piers: ‘He needs to GO.’

The tongue-in-cheek outburst comes after months of speculation about Stefanovic's own future as co-host of Today , amid talk that he and Gardner do not get on.

Unveiling their 2019 programming highlights yesterday, Nine reaffirmed their commitment to Stefanovic, confirming he would return as Today co-host next year.

Judging by Morgan's response today, those layers of meaning don't quite translate to the other side of the world:

editors picks georgie gardners karl stafanovic piers morgan today show

Top Stories

    Bluebottles plague Coffs Coast beaches

    Bluebottles plague Coffs Coast beaches

    News Rough conditions sees influx of bluebottles at several Coffs Coast beaches.

    Truck rollover closes Pacific Hwy

    premium_icon Truck rollover closes Pacific Hwy

    News Semi-trailer causes delays after rolling at roundabout.

    • 18th Oct 2018 9:30 AM
    Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    News LOOKING for the cheapest fuel prices on the Coffs Coast?

    Jailed for shoplifting $54 of goods from store

    premium_icon Jailed for shoplifting $54 of goods from store

    Crime Grafton man faces court for shoplifting in Coffs Harbour

    Local Partners