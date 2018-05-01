Karen opens window to storage business history

INSIDE LOOK: Managing director Karen Windows has seen many changes in the past quarter century.

IT'S been 25 years since Karen Windows started at Hi-Tech Self Storage with the occasion marked by telling stories and eating lots of cake.

Now managing director, Karen began work in April 1993 and has seen multiple changes including expansion into the document storage business with Coffs Document Storage.

"The document storage side keeps us busy with more than 12,000 items on the inventory and a daily delivery run to the local clients,” she said.

Hi-Tech Self Storage actually started in 1989 and by 1993 had 333 units but a further 400 have been added over eight different development stages.

During this time the staff has increased to six.

"There were no computers or internet in the beginning and to keep track of storage payments there were handwritten receipts and a card system for everything, kept in a wooden box.

"If potential clients lived out of town it meant mailing an information brochure as there was no website to look at.

"Nowadays customers can contact us by email or go online to see how the business can assist them.

"Here in the office the computer tells us exactly where everything is and what we have available to meet customer needs.”

Karen said storage space is still mainly used for furniture and household goods.

"Clients may be moving house, travelling overseas or even taking a nomadic trip around Australia and they know their belongings will be here when they get back.

"However, people store toys such as jet skis, boats or motorcycles, and there are commercial customers such as merchandisers who rely on our space for storing printed and display materials or excess stock.

"Usually we don't know what is stored but there are rules governing what you can't store including anything illegal, stolen or dangerous.

"Best to talk to our helpful staff in advance about particular needs, especially the amount of space needed.

"It's like the baker who has lots of chocolate cakes left but somebody wants vanilla.

"We may have small spaces available but people want larger spaces.

"By booking your storage in advance that gives us time to get the size you need.

"You can also book our courtesy truck to bring your goods into storage from the local area or one of our two trailers to bring goods into or out of storage, locally.”

Clients have two options for access to the storage.

Either the 12-hour facility (7am-7pm daily) or the 24-hour access every day facility with individual door alarms for extra security.