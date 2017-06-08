Karangi black spot earns fix up funding

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan has announced blackspot funding for local North Coast roads.

THE NATIONALS Member for Page, Kevin Hogan, has announced funding to fix a notorious black spots at Karangi.

Curves on a 250 metre section on Coramba Road will be widened, the sealed shoulder improved and curve alignment markers installed costing $745,144

Widening of the shoulder will also be undertaken further north at Billys Creek and Kremnos as part of an allocation totalling almost $1.5 million.

"Black spot projects target dangerous roads to save lives and reduce road trauma, ensuring our local road network is safer for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians,” Mr Hogan said.

"The good thing about the program is anyone can suggest an intersection or section of road they believe should be considered for a safety upgrade.”