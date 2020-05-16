Kanye’s bodyguard reveals bizarre ‘rules’

The former bodyguard for Kanye West has revealed the “ridiculous rules” he had to follow while working for the rapper, and they’re as bad as you’d think.

Kanye West's former bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, is speaking out about his time working with the rapper.

Stanulis said during an interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast that the Yeezy fashion designer was one of his "least favourite people to work with" and had "ridiculous rules".

"He wanted you to stay 10 paces behind him on a city street. So obviously, if someone is going to come up and do something, by the time I try to run up and prevent it, it would have already happened," he said.

Stanulis also told a story of when he met West during fashion week and they had a standoff in an elevator over the Gold Digger singer's diva behaviour.

"The first day I met him … it was fashion week. I was supposed to meet him at the studio. When he gets there, we get into the elevator and he's says, 'Aren't you going to push what floor we are going to?' I was like, 'I have no idea what floor, it's my first day.'," Stanulis said.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"So he starts ranting, 'So you mean you didn't call ahead to find out where I'm supposed to be going?" I said 'no.' So he's ranting and raving.

"So I said, 'Look bro, we can do this one of three ways. One, you could tell me what button to press, and now I'll know. Two, you could press the button, and I'll see which one you press so I'll know. Or three, you can sit in here all day and tell me how important your time is and we are not going to go anywhere.'

"Again, that was our first interaction. He went for the first option."

Stanulis also discussed how he thought West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, called the paparazzi on themselves.

"First of all, there's no way (paparazzi) doesn't get called upfront," he mused.

"There's no way every time they are leaving, all these people know about it. There's definitely somebody calling ahead. That's just my opinion.

"I'm just saying it's coincidental that wherever we are, they're always there. Maybe they're just better than I think they are."

West is renowned for his eccentric behaviour. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Live Nation

The now-actor/producer later released a statement on social media clarifying some of the statements he made in the interview.

Stanulis claims certain comments "were taken of out context" and called West "one of the hardest working people I know and beyond-talented in every aspect of his life."

He said he has "total respect" for Kardashian.

A rep for West did not immediately respond to request for comment.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Kanye's bodyguard reveals bizarre 'rules'