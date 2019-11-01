Kanye West rapping Christianity makes him easy target

KANYE West, the born-again Christian, has put a giant target on his back with his new album and IMAX movie, Jesus is King.



And there are plenty of Christians wondering what to make of it all.



Everyone has an opinion on West. He's a man not only known for incredible musical talent, but his ego and ability to divide.



Putting out a gospel album is only going to fuel that - as much as his support for Donald Trump - or his new views on sex before marriage or what his daughter North or wife Kim Kardashian should be wearing.



The thing about the Christian message, as Christ himself said, is that it divides. You can't sit on the fence. You either believe it or you don't.

West, along with mega stars like Justin Bieber and U2's Bono, are in the believer's camp.

His music is not my style - but when the song Selah was played at our church on Sunday - there were plenty of people rejoicing with the prospect of a big star coming to the faith.





Why? Simply because he's a chance to influence the young generation for good.

With his wife's huge Instagram following, West's Sunday Services musical celebrations of faith have attracted new converts.

The danger of course, is that people will follow Kanye not Christ, and his brand of Christianity.



We have seen that happen in mega churches where leaders can be 'worshipped' more than they should. That, of course, has seen some horrible examples of abuse allowed to go on.













Hopefully Kanye West will point to God rather than himself.



Already, West, in my view, has shown incredible courage in espousing family and Christian values in a way that resonates with young people in particular.



It's certainly a nice change from the sex, drugs and sleaze that is served up on much of today's music.



West, like many others, has found the beauty and inspiration of black gospel music featuring the beautiful voices of huge choirs. Think of the music of Sister Act and you get part of the picture.



Of course, there are the cynics who see Jesus is King as a big publicity stunt - some even suggesting West is trying to dodge taxes by being recognised as a Christian charity.



But I don't buy that.





West, who has talked of mental instability problems in the past and his bipolar disorder, comes across as genuine and thoughtful in recent interviews about his faith.



And think about it, he's putting a lot on the line, given his traditional core of fans.



Whether you agree with him or not, his bravery in 'coming out' as a Christian should be applauded not ridiculed if we truly believe in a society which celebrates a diversity of views.