Kanye West photo sparks bizarre firestorm

KANYE West wore a Manchester United jacket - and furious fans vow to ditch the club in response.

The superstar rapper, 41, who has changed his name to Ye, is an unabashed Donald Trump supporter and stunned the US President with an X-rated rant at the White House today.

But someone at United must not have got the message because West's top bore his old initials, albeit the wrong way round.

The image of West looking less than cheerful in the United jacket was posted from the club's official Instagram account and was captioned: "International break got us like."

But raging fans voiced their fury at the controversial chart-topper being a supporter of their beloved side.

One wrote: "OK that's it, I'm not a fan anymore."

Another said: "I'm not longer a United fan."

A fellow user wrote: "This man is disgusting, not to mention a big time Trumpster. Let's not mix that with the team please and thank you."

One comment read: "Hell no! Take this picture down."

A fellow user posted: "I never thought I'd be ashamed to say I'm a Man U fan. But seeing him wear that, kind of makes me feel sad inside. Christ, he's so cringe."

Another quipped: "Play him as a right winger he's already prone to the role."

KANYE TAKES OVER THE OVAL OFFICE

Does rap megastar Kanye West support Donald Trump? He loves him -- and proved it Thursday by striding from his chair at a surreal White House meetingto hug the president.

"I love this guy right here," the serial Grammy winning artist declared in the Oval Office, before taking the president in his arms.

The rapper had been invited to lunch to discuss prison reform but turned what would ordinarily have been a staid White Housephoto-op into possibly one of the most unusual encounters in the Oval Office's storied history.

Talking loudly and rapidly on everything from Trump's protectionist trade polices to replacing Air Force One with a hydrogenplane, black gun crime, being married to Kim Kardashian and "infinite amounts of universe," Kanye left the normally loquacious president nearly speechless.

"That was quite something," Trump finally said to laughter from astonished senior aides and journalists at the end of the soliloquy, which Kanye punctuated with bangs of his fist on the legendary Resolute desk, used by presidents since the 1880s.

"It was from the soul. I just channelled it," the musician said, adding -- to further gasps -- that Trump "might not have expectedto have a crazy motherfucker like Kanye West supporting him." Trump said Kanye "could very well be" future presidential material, to which the rapper said he would not want to get in the way of the Republican's 2020 re-election.

"Only after him in 2024," Kanye said.

