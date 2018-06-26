Kanye opens up on bipolar diagnosis

KANYE West has opened up about his recent slavery comments, bipolar diagnosis, affection for Donald Trump and the making of his latest music.

To celebrate the release of his new album, Ye, West hosted an extravagant album-release party in Jackson, Wyoming, inviting artists, streaming services and representatives of the press.

In an interview with The New York Times, West opened up about his bipolar diagnosis and attempted to clarify his comments that "slavery is a choice".

Described by The New York Times as "calm, measured, verging on beatific, and also self-aware and willing to reckon with the challenges he'd created for himself," West expressed many of his polarising views throughout the interview, but in a more measured manner than he's in the past on Twitter.

Speaking about his recent bipolar diagnosis - which is referenced on the front cover of his album - West explains he's "learning how to not be on meds" adding, "I took one pill in the last seven days."

The rapper also made an attempt to explain his controversial comment earlier this year when he said slavery was a choice.

"I said the idea of sitting in something for 400 years sounds - sounds - like a choice to me, I never said it's a choice. I never said slavery itself - like being shackled in chains - was a choice," he said. "That's why I went from slave to 400 years to mental prison to this and that. If you look at the clip you see the way my mind works," he said.

"I think an extreme thing; I adjust it, I adjust it, I adjust it," he continued.

"That's the way I get to it, but I have to push to, you know, the furthest concept possible … It's literally like I feel like I'm in court having to justify a robbery that I didn't actually commit, where I'm having to somehow reframe something that I never said. I feel stupid to have to say out loud that I know that being put on the boat was - but also I'm not backing down, bro. What I will do is I'll take responsibility for the fact that I allowed my voice to be used back to back in ways that were not protective of it when my voice means too much."

West also made headlines when he expressed his support for Donald Trump wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap, but said that he wasn't the only celebrity who favoured divisive president.

"There were people who said Trump would never win," he said. "I'm talking about the it-will-never-happens of the world, people in high school told you things would never happen. I felt that I knew people who voted for Trump that were celebrities that were scared to say that they liked him. But they told me, and I liked him, and I'm not scared to say what I like."

While West believes that he and Donald Trump share the same "dragon energy," his affection for the President doesn't extend to all his policies.

"I hear Trump talk and I'm like, I like the way it sounds, knowing that there's people who like me that don't like the way it sounds," he continued.

When asked if he always likes what he hears Mr Trump saying, he said, "No, I don't agree with all of his policies."